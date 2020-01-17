3 win motorcars in Ariel Christmas promotion

The three lucky winners in the Ariel ‘Triple Treat’ Christmas Promotion were on Friday presented the keys to their brand-new Toyota Vitz motorcars during a simple ceremony at the ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) Beterverwagting Head Office, East Coast Demerara.

The grand winners of the cars are Tamera Walcott, Donette Hemroly and Dhanrajie Suknanan while Desmond Woon received his $100,000 cash prize.

In addition, Barbara Lewis, Stacey O’Donoghue, B. Bimraj and Liseanne Jones were the winners of full P&G Hampers while Reiaz Azim, Navendra Persaud, Elisha Adams and Hansmattie Parmessar Mohamed received their pot sets.

All the winners expressed contentment with the prizes they won in the promotion.