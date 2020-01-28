Granger seeks to take control of Reg 6 RDC

…focuses on attacking Jagdeo

President David Granger on Monday evening told supporters to ensure that the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition takes control of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) at the March 2 polls.

The President and the large convoy left Georgetown for the rally in New Amsterdam where he made the call. As he addressed the gathering, he did not outline any major plans for Region Six but rather launched an attack on former President and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.

“For this country to work, the RDC has to cooperate with the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and with the Central Government. We can’t have a civil war in which the RDC is fighting with the Central Government and fighting with the Neighborhoods. All three of us have to work together. This is not working out with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). We have to control all of the NDCs and municipalities and then all of us will work together for the good of this country and for the good of this region,” he told the gathering.

At the last Regional Elections in 2015, the coalition only won three of the ten RDCs in the country.

According to Granger, development in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will only be possible if the coalition controls the RDC.

“We have a plan for New Amsterdam and that is to make New Amsterdam an engine of growth. We have a plan to make sure that every child in this region goes to school.”

He said there is also a plan to modernise the waterfront and to make the town of New Amsterdam a commercial hub with a deep-water port, which will have ships coming to take produce.

However, Granger stopped short of making any mention of developing the productive sectors which have all been on the decline under his Administration but said that persons of the region will be able to sell their produce to the Caribbean.

“The town of New Amsterdam is like no other town in Guyana and has 39 Heritage Sites. We will make New Amsterdam Heritage Centre and one for eco-tourism.”

He said his Government has improved medical facilities for all residents of the region. However, the National Ophthalmology Hospital at Port Mourant, Berbice, has not been conducting cataract surgery since the coalition took office in 2015. Since 2015, there have been several protests staged outside of the New Amsterdam Hospital demanding better health services.

Over the past four years, that hospital has been without basic supplies such as cotton wool and gloves along with basic medical supplies.

Granger also boasted that the East Bank Berbice road was built under his Government. However, prior to the coalition Government taking office, the PPP Administration had secured funds from the International Development Bank (IDB) for that project and had identified a contractor which the IDB had approved. After the APNU/AFC took office, it did not find favour with the contractor and was seeking to reassign the project, forcing the IDB to withdraw. The road was subsequently built by the coalition. However, those plans were altered.

During his delivery, the President displayed physical signs of discomfort and seemed uncomfortable as he stood at the podium for close to 30 minutes.

Addressing the issue of sugar, President Granger said the coalition is not shutting down the sugar industry but rather wants to make it work. But those who lost their jobs during the coalition’s current reign were given no reassurance from the Head of State who is seeking a second term in office.