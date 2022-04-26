GPL says excavator damaged transmission line, causing prolonged blackout 

See full statement from GPL:

Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System Service Interruption

Georgetown, Guyana: Tuesday, April 26, 2022: At approximately 10:48 hrs. this morning the L3 Transmission Line, which links the Company’s Garden of Eden 46.5 Megawatt Power Plant to Golden Grove Substation tripped resulting in the loss of several 13.8 Kilovolt feeders serving the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

A subsequent investigation revealed that an excavator operating in the Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara area came into contact with this Transmission Line which resulted in the disruption of service to some customers in Demerara and Berbice.

At the time of this incident, the Transmission Line was transferring approximately 113.4 Megawatts of power.

Restoration works commenced immediately and at approximately 11:08 hrs. the first area was repowered in Demerara. Incremental restoration continued until all areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at approximately 16:24 hrs.

Our Company continues to implore the public to exercise extreme caution when operating machinery in close proximity to the Company’s network to avoid unnecessary incidents of this nature.