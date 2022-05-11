GPF launches probe into “mischievous allegations” made about National Unity Monument

See full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force:

Police Force launches probe into ‘mischievous allegations’ made by Desmond Alli about the National Unity Monument

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into allegations made by one Desmond Alli, the architect of the National Unity Monument, against a member of the Presidential Guard.

Alli, in a letter published in today’s Kaieteur News under the headline ‘President Ali instructs demolition of National Unity Monument’, claimed that one Mr. Liverpool, acting on the instruction of the President, told him that the National Unity Monument is “to be demolished as it poses a threat to Guyana’s National Security.”

Mr. Ronford Liverpool, of the Presidential Guard, has vehemently denied having any interaction or conversation whatsoever with the purported letter-writer. In fact, Mr. Liverpool said he does not even know of a Desmond Alli, and as such the allegations are “mischievous, misleading and out to create public mischief”.

Mr. Liverpool, through his supervisor Mr. Edgar Thomas, has since lodged a formal complaint this morning with the Guyana Police Force to investigate the ‘mischievous’ allegations made by Mr. Alli.

The GPF, taking cognizance of the allegations, has since launched an investigation into the matter.