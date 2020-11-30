GPF announces opening of additional lane to ease traffic out of City

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that it has opened the lane leading from Ramp Road (Ruimveldt) through Houston (East Bank Demerara) to pull traffic out of the city.

According to the GPF, this means that the stretch of road from Rahaman’s Park, passing Meadow Bank Wharf, Banks DIH and Guyana Relief Council to Ramp Road will be accommodating traffic heading in both directions.

“Once the traffic heading south reaches Rahaman’s Park (AT THE CHRISTMAS TREE), motorists are advised to proceed with caution and follow all directions of traffic officers who will be at that junction assisting in the incident free merging of the traffic onto the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Highway so they can continue their journey south on the East Bank Demerara.

“The merging will be taking place at the Houston Bridge (Old entrance to Gafoors),” the GPF has advised.