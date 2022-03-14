Govt pushing value-added products in Guyana’s gold industry

The Ministry of Natural Resources recently hosted a meeting with jewellers and goldsmiths to explore ways to further develop Guyana’s mining sector.

During the meeting, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat called for more collaboration, noting that everyone needs to get on board to enhance the sector.

“[This is] to look at possible ways in which we can collaborate, possible ways in which we can have more coordination and cooperation and also possible ways in which we can play a role in enhancing your services that you offer.…especially at a time when Guyana is moving forward and moving forward at a fast pace,” the Minister said.

Minister Bharrat said even as Guyana’s oil and gas sector continues to expand, the government’s priority is also to ensure that other sectors do not fall behind. He said the mining sector is important to the country’s development, as it is the second highest contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP).

“We know too that the jewellery sector is especially linked to tourism and you would have seen too, the emphasis and the focus that our government…has been placing on tourism.”

The Natural Resources Minister told participants that they will be playing a meaningful role in showcasing Guyana and ensuring its reputation is intact, by providing quality, affordable items for local and international customers.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P reiterated government’s commitment to provide opportunities for Guyanese.

“We speak about open investments, Guyana being open for business, Guyana being open for investment opportunities, export opportunities…and we are doing this to give you opportunities,” Minister Walrond said.

She related that government is also pursuing a jewellery hub in Barbados to open up opportunities for Guyanese jewellers to market their products.