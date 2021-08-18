GOGEC signs MoUs to build capacity through education, promote partnerships in energy sector

President of the Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Manniram Prashad on Tuesday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas.

The MoUs are underpinned in the spirit of mutual areas of collaboration in capacity building through education and training, and to promote strategic partnerships with local players in the energy sector in Guyana with international organisations.

The signing was witnessed by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharat and Her Excellency, Sarah Ann Lynch, United States Ambassador to Guyana.

The MoUs were signed with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Turbomachinery Laboratory (TEES-TL) with its operations at 1485 George Bush Drive West, College Station, Texas USA, represented by Mr. Greg Gammon, Director of Global and Corporate Partnerships.

The objective of this Memorandum of Understanding is to work in close collaboration with TEES-TL and its important role in research and workforce development within technical areas of Rotordynamics and Mechanical Systems, Thermal Fluids and Combustion, and Computational Modeling and Design.

The second MoU was signed with the University of Texas, at Austin, Petroleum Extension (PETEX), Cockrell School of Engineering. The underpinning objective of this strategic partnership is to offer sector specific training courses and Executive Education in the Petroleum Sector, through the Training Institute of GOGEC.

This, according to the President of the Chamber will address the need for capacity building specifically for the oil and gas sector and companies operating within the full value chain.

GOGEC also wishes to thank the United States Embassy in Guyana for facilitating these strategic collaborations to help propel Guyana’s development.