Goedverwagting accident victim identified

The woman who on Tuesday morning died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was struck by a motorcar on the Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road on Monday night has been identified 63-year-old, Cammanie Sukhdeo of Sandy Bobb Street, Kitty Georgetown.

The woman’s body was on Wednesday morning identified by her daughter Simi Singh.

INews previously reported that at about 22:02h the woman of East Indian decent reportedly ran into the path of motorcar PRR 6071.

The motorcar, which was at the time being driven by a Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown resident, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the above mentioned road.

The woman, who had on little clothing, reportedly ran into the vehicle’s path from south to north and was struck.

She was quickly picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in unconscious state but subsequently died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment.

The driver, who passed a breathalyser test, is in custody assisting the Police with their investigation.