GMR&SC King of the Strip 2019: Goliath crushes every stone

… ‘Mad Max’ impresses on return

There was no stone or slingshot that could deny the might of Team Mohamed’s Goliath; as, for the second consecutive year, this Nissan GTR was the fastest machine at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Race Championship at South Dakota, Timehri.

A capacity crowd turned out to witness the 10-category action and see who reigned supreme over the quarter-mile trek in round 1.

In the Unlimited final, the GTR driven by Terrance Cox overcame the S&D performance Rx7 in a close battle.

Team Mohamed’s, Ekanoo/Magnus GTR, which was the most-anticipated item on the agenda, was unable to compete due to minor mechanical issues. However, its appearance in a few moderate runs to please the supporters was highly appreciated.

Meanwhile, the return of Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menez did not disappoint. He sped off with triumphs in both the 1000cc and 600cc categories unrivalled. In the 1000cc final, Max came up against veteran circuit racer Steven Vieira, who had a bad launch that attributed to his loss.

There were a few rivals from neighbouring Suriname who competed, with Eric Watchman and Raymond John finishing on top with sub-times under 14 and 13 seconds respectively.

Full results

16 second – Vickey Persaud

15 second – Ramesh Persaud

14 second – Eric Watchman (Suriname)

13 second – Raymond John (Suriname)

12 second – Avi Samaroo

11 second – Shawn Persaud

10 second – Peter Daby

Unlimited – Terrance Cox (Team Mohamed’s)

1000cc Bikes – Mark Menez

600cc Bikes – Mark Menez