Georgetown Passport Office to process only 100 persons per day

Central Immigration and Passport Office Advisory

The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and in keeping with the established Covid-19 guidelines in the country, with effect from 12-04-2021 the Central Immigration and Passport Office at Camp Street, Georgetown, will be providing services to a total of one hundred (100) persons only on a daily basis (working days between Monday and Friday) until further notice.

Fifty (50) persons will be processed commencing at 07:00hrs and another fifty (50) at 11:30hrs. A number system will be in effect.

Members of the public are reminded that the Immigration and Passport services have been decentralised for greater efficiency and quality service and are urged to utilise the specific office where practicable.

The Immigration and Passport Offices are as follows:

Camp Street, Georgetown; New Amsterdam, Berbice; and Linden – Persons can make applications and uplift Passports.

Springlands, Berbice; Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast; Parika, East Bank Essequibo; Lethem and Bartica – Persons can only uplift Passports.