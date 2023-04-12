GECOM opens applications for local observers for LGE

Pursuant to the provision of Section 145 B of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, and in order to enhance transparency, credibility and impartiality in the conduct of the Local Government Elections which will be held in Guyana on 12th June, 2023, the Guyana Elections Commission is pleased to invite:

Local/domestic Organisations/Groups that are desirous of observing the elections to apply for for accreditation to observe the – Local Government Elections, 2023.

All Local Observer Groups would be required to fulfil the following minimum standards:

 Familiarity and experience with electoral laws and procedures;

 Previous experience of election monitoring and/or other relevant experience or knowhow and specific training, national and/or international;

 Interpersonal skills (e.g. capacity of balanced judgement, ability to work in teams, ability to cope with difficult situations, respect for diverse attitudes, good communication skills, readiness to work in a multi-cultural environment);

 Ability to maintain professional independence and strict impartiality in the conduct of duties;

 Demonstrated commitment to democracy and human rights;

Application for accreditation as Local Observers must contain the following information:

1. Name, address and contact details of the eligible organisation or group.

2. Name of the head of the eligible organisation or group and evidence of similar past

experiences.

3. The type of activity covered by the organisation or group and evidence of similar past

experiences.

4. Name and contact details for proposed observers.

5. Official/registration documents etc.

6. The proposed Local Authority Area(s) to observe.

Applications by Local Observer Groups must be in a prescribed form (Observer Application

Form) which is available at GECOM website (www.gecom.org.gy). This form must be

submitted to the Chief Election Officer no later than Friday, May 12, 2023.

All decisions taken by the Guyana Elections Commission pertaining to approval/denial of

applications for accreditation as local observers shall be final.

