GECOM must expeditiously conclude electoral process using recount results – EU EOM

See full statement from the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM):

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Guyana welcomes the CARICOM observer team report of 13 June. The report reflects the findings of the EU EOM, which in its final report concluded that voting and counting were well managed all over the country, as was the tabulation of results in nine of Guyana’s ten regions. It highlighted that the integrity of the entire electoral process was seriously compromised by the tabulation of results in Region 4 by senior GECOM officials.

The EU EOM trusts GECOM to expeditiously conclude the electoral process in accordance with the data resulting from the recount as per gazetted Order No. 60 of 2020 and its addendum.