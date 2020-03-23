GECOM divided over handing Region 4 SOPs to High Court

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is divided over whether the Statements of Poll (SOP) for Region Four should be tendered as evidence as litigation over the declaration of the march 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections drags out in Court.

This position was articulated yesterday after an ‘in chambers’ hearing by Justice Franklyn Holder on whether to consolidate two injunctions recently filed in relations to the Elections Results.

The first relates to an Application by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and Reaz Holladar to declare the results declared by Region Four Returning Officer (RO), Clairmont Mingo and a second case brought against the commission by Ulita Grace Moore to prevent a recount of the Region Four votes.

GECOM Attorney, Neil Boston, briefed media operatives on the sidelines of yesterday’s hearing and was adamant that the Electoral Body will not be handing over SOPs since the court did not even have jurisdiction to make the request.

GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj was however, adamant that the Commission is yet to meet to determine a position and further questioned why the Commission would not want to have the documents be tendered as evidence.

Justice Holder will on Tuesday hear arguments for and against the admissibility of the SOPs in the litigation but has since acquiesced to having the matters be consolidated and heard as one.