GECOM 326 boxes from recount end

326 ballot boxes out of the total of 2,339, are left to be counted as the national recount of votes cast in the March 2, polls is heading into its final days.

The exercise will have to conclude by June 13, after which the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would have three days to declare a final result for the elections.

On Wednesday, GECOM completed another 84 ballot boxes.

With Regions Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) scheduled to be completed recounting today, each of the 12 stations at the ACCC venue will begin focusing on Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).

Votes tabulated thus far from across the regions place the opposition Peoples Progressive Party Civic with a more than 13,000 votes lead with more than 80 per cent of the process completed.

The PPP/C has so far had 187,519 of its votes in the General Elections tabulated, while the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) has so far had more than 174,000 votes recounted in its favour.

The joinder parties — A New and United Guyana (ANUG), the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TNM) — have so far seen the recount verifying more than 4,400 votes for their tally.

The results, according to political pundits, would see a likely seat allocation favouring the PPP/C with 33 seats, while APNU+AFC would secure 31, with the joinder parties taking a seat in the next Parliament at their first showing at an election in Guyana.

Change Guyana (CG), headed by Robert Badal, has so far failed to reach the 2,000 votes mark, amassing just over 1,600 votes countrywide.

The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) is yet to secure more than 1,000 votes, managing to get just over 550 so far.

Other parties contesting the 2020 General and Regional Elections include the United Republican Party, which is still to get 350 votes countrywide, while the Peoples Republican Party (PRP) has secured just over 700 votes from the regions in which it contested.

Just about 370,000 total votes have since been found to be valid, while another 3,400 were said to be rejected for various reasons.