GBTI launches 2019 calendar with artwork from students

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on Friday revealed its 2019 calendar while the students who participated in the art competition were also rewarded.

The six students – Chelsea Wallerson, Mariana Ramai, Lorenzo Smartt, Darshanie Pirana, Unn Persaud and Shavanie Balkissoon – were among more than 130 students who would have entered their artworks to be featured in the calendar.

As they were rewarded, Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Pamela Binda pointed out that along with the creative pieces, the almanac is inked with the banking institution’s new tagline “We see Guyana through your eyes”. They are also aligned to focus more on retail and commercial lending.

“We have been focusing more on commercial lending and this is one of the reasons you will see GBTI being repositioned and one of the reasons we have a new tagline ‘We see Guyana through your eyes’. We’re more than banking. We believe in people achieving their dreams,” Binda noted.

She further stated that the response from stakeholders surpassed all expectations, while adding that the Bank will continue to support and invest in youths.

“This year exceeded more than we anticipated. Thankfully, people still see our calendar art competition as one that is worthwhile entering and this is testimony to the fact that we invest in our young people and we will continue to do this. The bank will continue to make avenues like these possible so that persons can exhibit their skills and talents,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, Executive Director Richard Isava stated, “Many times, we don’t encourage our children to participate in the arts and literature and music. This is a great demonstration that there are many careers in Guyana that you can pursue.”

Consumers can look forward to their decorated calendar next year which features the six winning pieces.