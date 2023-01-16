Gas-to-Shore Project gets $43.3B in Budget 2023

The Dr Irfaan Ali-led Administration’s model Gas-to-Shore Project has received a whopping $43.3 billion from Budget 2023.

“To advance the construction of this [project] and its association fee facilities, Budget 2023 includes an allocation of $43.3 billion… This project will directly cut [carbon] emissions by 70% as well as trigger a series of major economic development initiatives in Guyana as energy costs will be significantly reduced.”

This allocation is in addition to the $24.6 billion injected into the start-up of the transformational project that includes the construction of an Integrated Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) Plant and the 300-megawatt (MW) Combined Cycle Power Plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Already, a US$759 million contract has been signed with US-based company LINDSAYCA, partnering with local firm CH4 Group, and has procured consultancy services from Indian firm – Engineers India Limited (EIL).