Full List of Junior Ranks Promotion for 2022

SPECIAL ORDER BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE (ag) NIGEL HOPPIE, DSM: JUNIOR RANKS PROMOTION JANUARY 2022
|TO SERGEANT
|SER # REG# RANK NAME
|1. 19527 Corporal Kanaya
|2. 22942 Corporal David
|3. W.21497 Corporal Retemiah
|4. 21668 Corporal Fraser
|5. W.21305 Corporal Gittens
|6. W.20225 Corporal King-Brown
|7. 21216 Corporal Codogan
|8. 14335 Corporal Hoodith
|9. 22378 Corporal Reid
|10. 17987 Corporal Stephens
|11. 21390 Corporal Ramjattan
|12. 19090 Corporal Shivbarran
|13. W.20863 Corporal Thomas
|14. 22263 Corporal Barnes
|15. 23073 Corporal Blackman
|16. 22304 Corporal Persaud
|17. 19082 Corporal Hope
|18. 19581 Corporal Grant
|19. 22146 Corporal Shariff
|20. 19799 Corporal Seeram
|21. 23745 Corporal Saul
|22. W.15777 Corporal Frank
|23. 19605 Corporal Paul
|24. 18763 Corporal Gordon
|25. 19475 Corporal Mentis
|26. 19198 Corporal Simon
|27. 20032 Corporal Gordon
|28. 20059 Corporal Bourne
|29. 20267 Corporal Richards
|30. 15708 Corporal Jacque
|31. 20828 Corporal Gould
|32. 23875 Corporal Persaud
|33. 21935 Corporal Kellman
|34. W.20801 Corporal Bayley
|35. 19338 Corporal Duncan
|36. 16539 Corporal Doris
|37. 21263 Corporal Alfredo
|38. 20946 Corporal Samuels
|39. 17325 Corporal James
|40. 19962 Corporal Etwaroo
|41. 22018 Corporal Singh
|42. W.21389 Corporal Morris
|43. 20304 Corporal Parris
|44. W.20804 Corporal Murpahy
|45. 19907 Corporal Wallace
|46. W.22442 Corporal Haney
|47. 21743 Corporal Holder
|48. W.23300 Corporal Lewis
|49. 17804 Corporal Hansraj
|50. 19895 Corporal Sandy
|51. 20094 Corporal Thomas
|52. 21917 Corporal Hoosein
|53. 22504 Corporal Allicock
|54. 16753 Corporal Kendall
|55. 24578 Corporal Hinds
|56. 14927 Corporal Hosannah
|57. 18334 Corporal Cosbert
|58. 22077 Corporal Thompson
|59. 25701 Corporal Moonsam
|60. 18803 Corporal Craig
|61. 21119 Corporal Mannie
|62. 17663 Corporal Balkaran
|63. 18842 Corporal Dath
|64. 21070 Corporal Kellman
|65. 21059 Corporal Darlington
|66. 19900 Corporal Singh
|67. 22673 Corporal Noel
|68. 14915 Corporal Griffith
|69. 19336 Corporal Albert
|70. 20526 W/Corporal Evans
|71. 17779 Corporal Chetram
|72. 19860 Corporal Green
|73. 21178 Corporal Dufu
|74. 20738 Corporal Singh
|75. 18015 Corporal Paul
|76. 19749 Corporal Singh
|77. 20256 Corporal Persaud
|78. 19259 Corporal Narine
|79. 17295 Corporal Persaud
|80. 18515 Corporal Harper
|81. 22448 Corporal Leitch
|82. 17793 Corporal Diaz
|83. 20307 Corporal Persaud-Browne
|84. 21835 Corporal Ali
|TO CORPORAL
|SER # REG# RANK NAME
|1. 22144 L/Corporal Schultz
|2. W.22492 L/Corporal Periera
|3. W.24348 L/Corporal Bodelall
|4. 21225 L/Corporal Roberts
|5. 21005 Constable John
|6. 23651 Constable Haywood
|7. 24483 Constable Moffett
|8. 23484 Constable Herbert
|9. 24551 Constable Baig
|10. 23992 Constable Henry
|11. 20063 L/Corporal Fraser
|12. 21295 L/Corporal Johnson
|13. 23538 L/Corporal Persaud
|14. W. 22661 Constable Barnwell
|15. 22991 Constable Brown
|16. W.22204 L/Corporal Dougan
|17. 22230 L/Corporal Primus
|18. 20238 Constable La Rose
|19. 22705 Constable Lall
|20. 20406 Constable Griffith
|21. 20888 Constable Drayton
|22. 24775 Constable Mc Lean
|23. W.22732 L/Corporal Sahadeo
|24. 21982 Constable Hitbarran
|25. 24653 Constable Waterman
|26. 19401 L/Corporal Singh
|27. W.23165 L/Corporal Marks
|28. W.20437 Constable Fraser
|29. 20582 Constable Lindo
|30. W.24373 Constable London
|31. 16952 L/Corporal Miaram
|32. 20619 L/Corporal Edwards
|33. 20922 L/Corporal Mc Pherson
|34. 22294 Constable David
|35. W.21518 Constable April
|36. 24326 Constable Sullivan
|37. 19560 L/Corporal Nagessar
|38. 24655 L/Corporal Winfield
|39. 19688 L/Corporal Archer
|40. 23536 Constable Paul
|41. 22593 L/Corporal Peters
|42. 23466 L/Corporal Gasper
|43. 21310 Constable Solomon
|44. 23064 L/Corporal Awar
|45. 22126 Constable Hazelwood
|46. 21826 Constable Samaroo
|47. 23132 L/Corporal Hinds
|48. 21928 Constable Sobers
|49. 22377 Constable Peters
|50. 22371 Constable Herman
|51. 23704 Constable Ragubir
|52. 21659 Constable McGarell
|53. 22562 Constable Munilall
|54. W.20243 L/Corporal Semple-Bobb
|55. 20485 L/Corporal Nurse
|56. W.20795 L/Corporal Grahame-Grant
|57. 25217 L/Corporal Mangru
|58. 20771 Constable Vangronigen
|59. 23441 Constable Chester
|60. 21345 Constable Edwards
|61. 25760 Constable Persaud
|62. 22081 Constable Withrite
|63. W.22072 Constable Skeete-Wright
|64. 22399 Constable Benn
|65. 22083 Constable Boyce-Dennan
|66. 20060 L/Corporal Claxton
|67. 21974 L/Corporal Smith
|68. 21785 L/Corporal Branche
|69. 22047 Constable Forde
|70. 18529 L/Corporal Smith
|71. 19171 L/Corporal Kissoon
|72. 25708 Constable Semple
|73. 22802 Constable Mohabir
|74. 23361 Constable Harris
|75. 24701 Constable Brumell
|76. 23454 Constable Edwards
|77. 21797 L/Corporal George
|78. 25173 L/Corporal Khanoo
|79. W. 25438 Constable Gobin
|80. 24854 Constable Blackman
|81. 23734 Constable Penniston
|82. 21491 L/Corporal Leitch
|83. 25300 Corporal Griffith
|84. W.22752 L/Corporal Adams
|85. W.24669 L/Corporal Martin
|86. 20851 L/Corporal Trim
|87. 24584 Constable George
|88. 24894 Constable Fung-A-Fat
|89. 24957 Constable Venture
|90. 21810 Constable Gibson
|91. W.22723 Constable Roberts
|92. 19918 L/Corporal Davis
|93. 23280 L/Corporal Campbell
|94. 21753 L/Corporal Sewsarran
|95. 23024 L/Corporal Samsundar
|96. W.23311 L/Corporal Williams
|97. 19001 L/Corporal Persaud
|98. 25468 Constable King
|99. 25188 Constable Duke
|100. 24677 Constable Romascindo
|101. W.21001 L/Corporal Niles
|102. 25015 L/Corporal Garnette
|103. W.24107 L/Corporal Bryan
|104. W.23279 L/Corporal Calder
|105. W.23556 L/Corporal Richmond
|106. 22629 Constable Adams
|107. 23245 Constable Mc Adam
|108. 24049 Constable Naughton
|109. 23965 Constable Beeramsingh
|111. 23967 L/Corporal Brown
|112. 22979 Constable Williams
|113. 21433 L/Corporal Fraser
|114. 24378 L/Corporal Orna
|115. 22538 W/L/Corporal Harding-Orna
|116. 19107 L/Corporal Persaud
|117. 21674 Constable Seegobin
|118. 22152 Constable Wilson
|119. 22096 Constable Singh
|120. 22013 Constable Warner
|121. 22788 Constable Jupiter
|122. 22421 Constable Yarde
|123. 22145 Constable Schultz
|124. 22237 Constable Shewraj
|125. 21211 Constable Bascom
|126. 19031 Constable Jones
|127. 24627 L/Corporal Roberts
|128. 23564 Constable Sampson
|129. 23980 Constable Fraser
|130. 22528 Constable Leitch
|131. 23261 Constable Henry
|132. 23743 Constable Mingo
|133. 24263 Constable Dennison
|134. 22455 L/Corporal Peters-Rose
|135. 22184 L/Corporal Brandis
|136. 22346 L/Corporal Singh
|137. 19500 L/Corporal Brown
|138. 23982 W/L/Corporal Garraway
|139. 24380 L/Corporal Pellew
|140. 20935 W/Constable Burnett
|141. 17412 L/Corporal Johnson
|142. 24385 W/Constable Robertson
|143. 23290 Constable Greene
|144. 17713 L/Corporal Narain
|145. 19331 L/Corporal Ramprasad
|146. 19212 L/Corporal Moore
|147. 21517 Constable Kumar
|148. 21114 Constable Dindayal
|149. 25711 Constable Samlall
|150. 20154 L/Corporal Sawh
|151. 21426 L/Corporal Yasin
|152. 19496 W/L/Corporal Adams
|153. 21068 L/Corporal Alfred
|154. 21876 L/Corproal Spencer
|155. 20961 Constable Robertson
|156. 20561 Constable Clarkson
|157. 22238 Constable Thomas
|158. 21466 Constable Kendall
|159. 22487 Constable Jack
|160. 24058 Constable Haroon
TO LANCE CORPORAL
|SER # REG# RANK NAME
|1. 23762 Constable Arrindell
|2. 23795 Constable Crawford
|3. W.24972 Constable Austin
|4. 22072 Constable Blair
|5. W.22211 Constable Ross
|6. 21573 Constable Zakier
|7. 25495 Constable Morris
|9. 22704 Constable Joseph
|10. 24591 Constable Hanif
|11. W.22207 Constable Isaacs
|12. 22972 Constable Tixey
|13. 20876 Constable Bissessar
|14. 24032 Constable Wilson
|15. 23532 Constable Murray
|16. 18705 Constable McPherson
|17. 23475 Constable Grant
|18. W.23447 Constable Crawford
|19. 25574 L/Corporal Tim
|20. 21981 Constable Greene
|21. 20689 Constable Linton
|22. 24819 Constable Warde
|23. W.25233 Constable Da Silva
|24. 24020 Constable Roberts
|25. 23687 Constable Hanoman
|26. 24192 Constable Rutherford
|27. W.23191 Constable Philander
|28. W.21897 Constable Wilson
|29. 21351 Constable Mc Donald
|30. 24606 Constable Joseph
|31. 22476 Constable Azeez
|32. 21549 Constable Adridge
|33. 20984 Constable Robertson
|34. 22477 Constable Bernard
|35. 25787 Constable Wong
|36. 22979 Constable Williams
|37. 25314 Constable Lashley
|38. 23910 Constable Stephens
|39. 20604 Constable Grant
|40. 24547 Constable Angus
|41. 20954 Constable Anys
|42. 24879 Constable Allicock
|43. 23975 Constable Duke
|44. 25126 Constable Khan
|45. 25053 Constable Lowenfield
|46. W.22130 Constable Joseph
|47. W.25258 Constable Gibbons
|48. 21911 Constable Chisholm
|49. 24064 Constable Hall
|50. 24608 Constable Khan
|51. 23391 Constable Simon
|52. 22195 Constable Trotman
|53. 24720 Constable David
|54. 24009 Constable Browne
|55. 22438 Constable Ghisianwan
|56. 23933 Constable Narine
|57. 22800 Constable Meredith
|58. 24252 Constable Cave
|59. 20277 Constable Higgins
|60. 25617 Constable Johnson
|61. 21858 Constable Wharton
|62. 22329 Constable Mc Almon
|65. 24578 Constable Ferguson
|66. 24918 Constable Lynch
|67. 23841 Constable Joseph
|68. 25468 Constable King
|69. 24875 Constable Rogers
|70. 22343 Constable Leacock
|71. 22085 Constable Duke
|72. 22425 Constable Blair
|75. 23870 Constable Nardeo
|76. 23760 Constable Anderson
|77. 25228 W/Constable Oxford
|78. 25263 Constable Aaron
|79. 24867 Constable Quintin
|80. 22057 Constable Kendall
|81. 23335 Constable Kewal
|82. 21375 W/Constable Primo
|83. 24680 W/Constable Singh
|84. 25788 Constable Bristol
|85. 22292 Constable Browne
|86. 22580 Constable Andrews
|87. 24498 Constable Small
|88. 25649 Constable Williams
|89. 25698 Constable Wright
|90. 23383 Constable Reddy
|91. 24040 Constable Austin
|92. 23243 Constable Decamp
|93. 22264 Constable Gillis
|94. 24054 Constable Sim
|95. 23120 Constable Girwar
|96. 25707 Constable Bacchus
TO SPECIAL SERGEANT
|SER # REG# RANK NAME
|1. 12555 Cpl. Lewis
|2. 12676 Cpl. Ramdyal
|3. 15387 Cpl. Gilkes
|4. 11252 Cpl. Cadogan
|5. 14100 Cpl. Humphrey
|6. 12505 Cpl. Mc Lennon
|7. 8301 W/Cpl West
|8. 10960 W/Cpl Charles
|9. 10906 W /Cpl Alves
|10. 9508 Cpl Ridley
|11. 12770 Cpl Persaud
TO SPECIAL CORPORAL
|SER # REG# RANK NAME
|1. W.14236 Const. O’Brien
|2. W.14757 Const. Archibald
|3. W.14957 Const. Kertizious
|4. 12267 L/Cpl . Morris
|5. 8658 Const. Mc Kenzie
|6. 12454 Const. Sooknanan
|7. 15571 Const George
|8. 10934 Const. Scott
|9. 16051 Const. Punch
|10. W.15666 Const Gonsalves
|11. 15609 Const. Russell
|12. 11088 Const Stoby
|13. 14846 L/Cpl. Black
|14. 14376 L/Cpl Clarke
|15. 10459 W/Const Harte
|16. 11009 W/Const Sydney
|17. 11700 Const Murray
|18. 12674 Const Gurdath
|19. 11975 W/L/Cpl Jack
|20. 12486 W/L/Cpl Beveney
|21. 11374 W/L/Cpl Stephens
|22. 15242 W/Const Husain
TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL
|SER # REG# RANK NAME
|1. 15357 Constable Holder
|2. 15142 Constable John
|3. 15974 Constable Johnson
|4. 13251 Constable Clarke
|5. 14804 Constable Connell
|6. 13662 W/Const Stewart
|7. 12772 W/Const George
|8. 13664 W/Const Bacchus
|9. 15914 Const. Collins
|10. 12753 W/Const Jeffrey
|11. 12837 W/Const Thorne
|12. 12716 W/Const Semple
|13. 14537 Const Rose