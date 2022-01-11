Full List of Junior Ranks Promotion for 2022

Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie

SPECIAL ORDER BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE (ag) NIGEL HOPPIE, DSM: JUNIOR RANKS PROMOTION JANUARY 2022

TO SERGEANT
SER #             REG#                         RANK                        NAME           
1.                  19527                          Corporal                    Kanaya          
2.                  22942                          Corporal                    David             
3.                  W.21497                     Corporal                    Retemiah       
4.                  21668                          Corporal                    Fraser                        
5.                  W.21305                     Corporal                    Gittens           
6.                  W.20225                     Corporal                    King-Brown  
7.                  21216                          Corporal                    Codogan        
8.                  14335                          Corporal                    Hoodith         
9.                  22378                          Corporal                    Reid               
10.              17987                          Corporal                    Stephens        
11.              21390                          Corporal                    Ramjattan     
12.              19090                          Corporal                    Shivbarran    
13.              W.20863                     Corporal                    Thomas         
14.              22263                          Corporal                    Barnes           
15.              23073                          Corporal                    Blackman      
16.              22304                          Corporal                    Persaud         
17.              19082                          Corporal                    Hope              
18.              19581                          Corporal                    Grant             
19.              22146                          Corporal                    Shariff                       
20.              19799                          Corporal                    Seeram          
21.              23745                          Corporal                    Saul                
22.         W.15777                          Corporal                    Frank            
23.              19605                          Corporal                    Paul               
24.              18763                          Corporal                    Gordon                      
25.              19475                          Corporal                    Mentis            
26.              19198                          Corporal                    Simon            
27.              20032                          Corporal                    Gordon          
28.              20059                          Corporal                    Bourne                      
29.              20267                          Corporal                    Richards        
30.              15708                          Corporal                    Jacque                       
31.              20828                          Corporal                    Gould            
32.              23875                          Corporal                    Persaud         
33.              21935                          Corporal                    Kellman         
34.              W.20801                    Corporal                    Bayley            
35.              19338                          Corporal                    Duncan          
36.              16539                          Corporal                    Doris              
37.              21263                         Corporal                    Alfredo          
38.              20946                          Corporal                    Samuels         
39.              17325                          Corporal                    James            
40.              19962                          Corporal                    Etwaroo        
41.              22018                          Corporal                    Singh             
42.              W.21389                     Corporal                    Morris                       
43.              20304                          Corporal                    Parris            
44.              W.20804                     Corporal                    Murpahy       
45.              19907                          Corporal                    Wallace         
46.              W.22442                     Corporal                    Haney                        
47.              21743                          Corporal                    Holder           
48.              W.23300                     Corporal                    Lewis             
49.              17804                          Corporal                    Hansraj                    
50.              19895                          Corporal                    Sandy            
51.              20094                          Corporal                    Thomas         
52.              21917                          Corporal                    Hoosein         
53.              22504                          Corporal                    Allicock        
54.              16753                          Corporal                    Kendall          
55.              24578                          Corporal                    Hinds             
56.              14927                          Corporal                    Hosannah      
57.              18334                          Corporal                    Cosbert          
58.              22077                          Corporal                    Thompson                 
59.              25701                          Corporal                    Moonsam      
60.              18803                          Corporal                      Craig             
61.              21119                          Corporal                      Mannie          
62.              17663                          Corporal                      Balkaran       
63.              18842                          Corporal                      Dath               
64.              21070                          Corporal                      Kellman                          
65.              21059                          Corporal                      Darlington      
66.              19900                          Corporal                      Singh              
67.              22673                          Corporal                      Noel                
68.              14915                          Corporal                      Griffith            
69.              19336                          Corporal                      Albert              
70.              20526                        W/Corporal                   Evans              
71.              17779                         Corporal                      Chetram           
72.              19860                         Corporal                       Green              
73.              21178                         Corporal                       Dufu                
74.              20738                         Corporal                       Singh               
75.              18015                         Corporal                       Paul                 
76.              19749                         Corporal                       Singh                
77.               20256                        Corporal                       Persaud            
78.               19259                        Corporal                       Narine              
79.               17295                        Corporal                       Persaud            
80.               18515                        Corporal                       Harper              
81.               22448                        Corporal                       Leitch               
82.               17793                        Corporal                       Diaz                  
83.               20307                        Corporal                       Persaud-Browne
84.               21835                        Corporal                       Ali                     
           
 
 
 

 

 

TO CORPORAL
SER #             REG#                         RANK             NAME                       
           
1.                  22144                          L/Corporal                 Schultz          
2.                  W.22492                     L/Corporal                 Periera                       
3.                  W.24348                     L/Corporal                 Bodelall         
4.                  21225                          L/Corporal                 Roberts          
5.                  21005                          Constable                   John               
6.                  23651                          Constable                   Haywood       
7.                  24483                          Constable                   Moffett          
8.                  23484                          Constable                   Herbert         
9.                  24551                          Constable                   Baig               
10.              23992                          Constable                   Henry            
11.              20063                          L/Corporal                 Fraser                                    
12.              21295                          L/Corporal                 Johnson         
13.              23538                          L/Corporal                 Persaud                    
14.              W. 22661                    Constable                   Barnwell        
15.              22991                          Constable                   Brown           
16.              W.22204                     L/Corporal                 Dougan          
17.              22230                          L/Corporal                 Primus                       
18.              20238                          Constable                   La Rose         
19.              22705                          Constable                   Lall                
20.              20406                          Constable                   Griffith          
21.              20888                          Constable                   Drayton         
22.              24775                          Constable                   Mc Lean        
23.              W.22732                     L/Corporal                 Sahadeo         
24.              21982                          Constable                   Hitbarran      
25.              24653                          Constable                   Waterman     
26.              19401                          L/Corporal                 Singh             
27.          W.23165                         L/Corporal                 Marks                        
28.          W.20437                                     Constable                   Fraser                             
29.              20582                          Constable                   Lindo                    
30.         W.24373                          Constable                   London              
31.              16952                          L/Corporal                 Miaram           
32.              20619                          L/Corporal                 Edwards        
33.              20922                          L/Corporal                 Mc Pherson              
34.              22294                          Constable                   David            
35.              W.21518                     Constable                   April              
36.              24326                          Constable                   Sullivan                     
37.              19560                          L/Corporal                 Nagessar        
38.              24655                          L/Corporal                 Winfield        
39.              19688                          L/Corporal                 Archer                       
40.              23536                          Constable                   Paul               
41.              22593                          L/Corporal                 Peters                       
42.              23466                          L/Corporal                 Gasper           
43.              21310                          Constable                   Solomon        
44.              23064                          L/Corporal                 Awar             
45.              22126                          Constable                   Hazelwood    
46.              21826                          Constable                   Samaroo        
47.              23132                         L/Corporal                 Hinds            
48.              21928                          Constable                   Sobers                        
49.              22377                          Constable                   Peters            
50.              22371                          Constable                   Herman         
51.              23704                          Constable                   Ragubir         
52.              21659                          Constable                   McGarell       
53.              22562                          Constable                   Munilall         
54.              W.20243                     L/Corporal                 Semple-Bobb
55.              20485                          L/Corporal                 Nurse             
56.              W.20795                     L/Corporal                 Grahame-Grant       
57.              25217                          L/Corporal                 Mangru         
58.              20771                          Constable                   Vangronigen 
59.              23441                          Constable                   Chester          
60.               21345                         Constable                   Edwards        
61.              25760                          Constable                   Persaud                     
62.              22081                          Constable                   Withrite        
63.              W.22072                     Constable                   Skeete-Wright           
64.              22399                          Constable                   Benn              
65.              22083                          Constable                   Boyce-Dennan
66.              20060                          L/Corporal                 Claxton          
67.              21974                          L/Corporal                 Smith                        
68.              21785                          L/Corporal                 Branche         
69.              22047                          Constable                   Forde             
70.              18529                          L/Corporal                 Smith             
71.              19171                          L/Corporal                 Kissoon          
72.              25708                          Constable                   Semple           
73.              22802                          Constable                   Mohabir        
74.              23361                          Constable                   Harris                        
75.              24701                          Constable                   Brumell         
76.              23454                          Constable                   Edwards        
77.              21797                          L/Corporal                 George                       
78.              25173                          L/Corporal                 Khanoo         
79.              W. 25438                    Constable                   Gobin            
80.              24854                          Constable                   Blackman      
81.              23734                          Constable                   Penniston      
82.              21491                          L/Corporal                 Leitch            
83.              25300                          Corporal                    Griffith          
84.              W.22752                     L/Corporal                 Adams                       
85.              W.24669                     L/Corporal                 Martin                                   
86.              20851                          L/Corporal                 Trim              
87.              24584                          Constable                   George                       
88.              24894                          Constable                   Fung-A-Fat   
89.              24957                          Constable                   Venture         
90.              21810                          Constable                   Gibson                       
91.              W.22723                     Constable                   Roberts          
92.              19918                          L/Corporal                 Davis              
93.              23280                          L/Corporal                 Campbell       
94.              21753                          L/Corporal                 Sewsarran     
95.              23024                          L/Corporal                 Samsundar    
96.              W.23311                     L/Corporal                 Williams        
97.               19001                         L/Corporal                 Persaud         
98.              25468                          Constable                   King               
99.              25188                          Constable                   Duke              
100.                       24677                         Constable                   Romascindo  
101.                       W.21001                    L/Corporal                 Niles               
102.                       25015                         L/Corporal                 Garnette        
103.                       W.24107                    L/Corporal                 Bryan            
104.                       W.23279                    L/Corporal                 Calder                       
105.                      W.23556                     L/Corporal                 Richmond     
106.                       22629                         Constable                   Adams                       
107.                      23245                          Constable                   Mc Adam      
108.                       24049                         Constable                   Naughton      
109.                       23965                         Constable                   Beeramsingh 
110.                      22445                          Constable                    July                
111.                      23967                          L/Corporal                   Brown           
112.                      22979                          Constable                     Williams       
113.                      21433                         L/Corporal                     Fraser                   
114.                      24378                         L/Corporal                    Orna              
115.                      22538                         W/L/Corporal               Harding-Orna
116.                      19107                         L/Corporal                     Persaud          
117.                      21674                         Constable                      Seegobin        
118.                      22152                         Constable                      Wilson           
119.                      22096                         Constable                      Singh              
120.                      22013                         Constable                      Warner           
121.                      22788                         Constable                      Jupiter         
122.                      22421                         Constable                      Yarde            
123.                      22145                         Constable                       Schultz         
124.                      22237                         Constable                       Shewraj                     
125.                      21211                         Constable                       Bascom         
126.                      19031                         Constable                       Jones             
127.                      24627                         L/Corporal                     Roberts         
128.                      23564                         Constable                      Sampson        
129.                      23980                         Constable                      Fraser             
130.                      22528                         Constable                      Leitch             
131.                      23261                         Constable                      Henry             
132.                      23743                         Constable                      Mingo            
133.                      24263                         Constable                      Dennison       
134.                      22455                          L/Corporal                  Peters-Rose              
135.                      22184                          L/Corporal                   Brandis          
136.                      22346                          L/Corporal                   Singh             
137.                      19500                          L/Corporal                   Brown           
138.                      23982                         W/L/Corporal               Garraway       
139.                      24380                          L/Corporal                  Pellew           
140.                      20935                          W/Constable                 Burnett         
141.                      17412                           L/Corporal                  Johnson                  
142.                      24385                          W/Constable                Robertson     
143.                      23290                          Constable                     Greene           
144.                      17713                          L/Corporal                   Narain            
145.                      19331                          L/Corporal                   Ramprasad     
146.                      19212                          L/Corporal                   Moore            
147.                      21517                          Constable                     Kumar            
148.                      21114                          Constable                     Dindayal         
149.                      25711                          Constable                     Samlall           
150.                      20154                          L/Corporal                   Sawh               
151.                      21426                          L/Corporal                   Yasin               
152.                      19496                     W/L/Corporal                   Adams             
153.                      21068                          L/Corporal                   Alfred              
154.                      21876                          L/Corproal                   Spencer             
155.                      20961                          Constable                     Robertson        
156.                      20561                          Constable                     Clarkson          
157.                      22238                          Constable                     Thomas            
158.                      21466                          Constable                      Kendall           
159.                      22487                          Constable                      Jack
160.                      24058                          Constable                     Haroon                

 

TO LANCE CORPORAL

SER #             REG#                         RANK                        NAME           
1.                       23762                           Constable                   Arrindell       
2.                       23795                           Constable                   Crawford      
3.                    W.24972                                     Constable                   Austin                        
4.                        22072                          Constable                   Blair                           
5.                     W.22211                                    Constable                   Ross               
6.                        21573                          Constable                   Zakier            
7.                        25495                          Constable                   Morris                       
8.                        22445                          Constable                   July                
9.                        22704                          Constable                   Joseph                       
10.                    24591                          Constable                   Hanif             
11.               W.22207                          Constable                   Isaacs             
12.                    22972                          Constable                   Tixey              
13.                    20876                          Constable                   Bissessar        
14.                    24032                          Constable                   Wilson           
15.                    23532                          Constable                   Murray          
16.                    18705                          Constable                   McPherson    
17.                    23475                          Constable                   Grant            
18.               W.23447                          Constable                   Crawford      
19.                    25574                          L/Corporal                 Tim                
20.                    21981                          Constable                   Greene           
21.                    20689                          Constable                   Linton                        
22.                    24819                          Constable                   Warde           
23.                W.25233                                     Constable                   Da Silva         
24.                    24020                          Constable                   Roberts                      
25.                    23687                          Constable                   Hanoman      
26.                    24192                          Constable                   Rutherford   
27.                    W.23191                     Constable                   Philander      
28.                    W.21897                     Constable                   Wilson                       
29.                    21351                          Constable                   Mc Donald    
30.                    24606                          Constable                   Joseph                       
31.                    22476                          Constable                   Azeez               
32.                    21549                          Constable                   Adridge         
33.                    20984                          Constable                   Robertson     
34.                    22477                          Constable                   Bernard         
35.                    25787                          Constable                   Wong             
36.                    22979                          Constable                   Williams        
37.                    25314                          Constable                   Lashley          
38.                    23910                          Constable                   Stephens        
39.                    20604                          Constable                   Grant             
40.                    24547                          Constable                   Angus            
41.                    20954                          Constable                   Anys              
42.                    24879                          Constable                   Allicock         
43.                    23975                          Constable                   Duke              
44.                    25126                          Constable                   Khan              
45.                    25053                          Constable                   Lowenfield    
46.                    W.22130                     Constable                   Joseph                       
47.                    W.25258                     Constable                   Gibbons         
48.                    21911                          Constable                   Chisholm       
49.                    24064                          Constable                   Hall                
50.                    24608                          Constable                   Khan             
51.                    23391                          Constable                   Simon            
52.                    22195                          Constable                   Trotman        
53.                    24720                          Constable                   David             
54.                    24009                          Constable                   Browne          
55.                    22438                          Constable                   Ghisianwan   
56.                    23933                          Constable                   Narine                       
57.                    22800                          Constable                    Meredith        
58.                    24252                          Constable                    Cave               
59.                    20277                          Constable                    Higgins           
60.                    25617                          Constable                    Johnson           
61.                    21858                          Constable                    Wharton          
62.                    22329                          Constable                     Mc Almon      
63.                    25314                          Constable                     Lashley            
64.                    25787                          Constable                     Wong               
65.                    24578                          Constable                     Ferguson          
66.                    24918                          Constable                     Lynch                
67.                    23841                          Constable                     Joseph             
68.                    25468                          Constable                     King                 
69.                    24875                          Constable                     Rogers              
70.                    22343                          Constable                     Leacock            
71.                    22085                          Constable                     Duke                 
72.                    22425                          Constable                     Blair                  
73.                    25708                          Constable                     Semple              
74.                    20888                          Constable                     Drayton             
75.                    23870                          Constable                     Nardeo               
76.                    23760                          Constable                     Anderson           
77.                    25228                          W/Constable                Oxford                
78.                    25263                          Constable                     Aaron                
79.                    24867                          Constable                     Quintin              
80.                    22057                          Constable                     Kendall              
81.                    23335                          Constable                     Kewal                
82.                    21375                          W/Constable                Primo                 
83.                    24680                          W/Constable                Singh                  
84.                    25788                          Constable                   Bristol                 
85.                    22292                          Constable                     Browne                
86.                    22580                          Constable                     Andrews              
87.                   24498                           Constable                     Small                   
88.                   25649                           Constable                     Williams               
89.                   25698                           Constable                     Wright                 
90.                   23383                           Constable                      Reddy                 
91.                   24040                           Constable                      Austin                 
92.                   23243                           Constable                      Decamp              
93.                   22264                           Constable                      Gillis                   
94.                   24054                           Constable                       Sim                     
95.                   23120                           Constable                       Girwar                
96.                   25707                           Constable                       Bacchus              
 

 

TO SPECIAL SERGEANT

 

SER #         REG#          RANK                   NAME                  
1.             12555        Cpl.                      Lewis                             
2.             12676         Cpl.                      Ramdyal             
3.             15387         Cpl.                      Gilkes                 
4.             11252         Cpl.                      Cadogan             
5.             14100         Cpl.                      Humphrey          
6.             12505         Cpl.                      Mc Lennon          
7.             8301          W/Cpl                   West                    
8.             10960        W/Cpl                  Charles                
9.             10906        W /Cpl                  Alves                   
10.                9508          Cpl                       Ridley                   
11.               12770         Cpl                       Persaud               
 

 

TO SPECIAL CORPORAL

 
SER #         REG#          RANK                   NAME                  
1.        W.14236                  Const.                  O’Brien               
2.        W.14757                  Const.                  Archibald            
3.        W.14957                  Const.                  Kertizious           
4.             12267        L/Cpl .                  Morris                 
5.               8658        Const.                  Mc Kenzie           
6.             12454        Const.                  Sooknanan          
7.             15571         Const                   George            
8.             10934         Const.                  Scott                   
9.             16051         Const.                  Punch                 
10.               W.15666    Const                   Gonsalves           
11.               15609         Const.                  Russell                 
12.               11088         Const                   Stoby                    
13.               14846        L/Cpl.                   Black                    
14.               14376        L/Cpl                    Clarke                   
15.               10459        W/Const               Harte                      
16.               11009        W/Const               Sydney                   
17.               11700        Const                    Murray                   
18.               12674        Const                    Gurdath                 
19.               11975        W/L/Cpl                Jack                       
20.               12486        W/L/Cpl                 Beveney                
21.               11374        W/L/Cpl                 Stephens              
22.               15242         W/Const                Husain                  
 
 

 

TO SPECIAL LANCE CORPORAL

 

SER #         REG#                   RANK                   NAME        
1.             15357                   Constable             Holder
2.             15142                   Constable             John
3.            15974                   Constable             Johnson
4.            13251                   Constable             Clarke
5.            14804                   Constable             Connell
6.            13662                   W/Const               Stewart
7.            12772                   W/Const               George
8.            13664                   W/Const               Bacchus
9.            15914                    Const.                  Collins
10.                12753                    W/Const              Jeffrey
11.                12837                    W/Const              Thorne
12.                12716                    W/Const               Semple
13.                14537                     Const                   Rose

 

