From tomorrow, Carifesta Avenue & Seawall Road to become one-ways during rush hour

Effective tomorrow, Carifesta Avenue will become a one-way for west bound traffic into Georgetown, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced.

The one-way flow will be enforced during the hours of 07:00hrs to 08:30hrs but will be extended depending on the traffic.

Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh explained that this measure is intended to mitigate buildup of traffic along the Rupert Craig Highway as well as Sheriff Street.

Meanwhile, east-bound traffic leaving Georgetown will be facilitated along the Seawall Road.

Traffic ranks will be strategically placed along the roadways to guide motorists and the GPF is urging all road users to cooperate.

