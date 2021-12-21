Friendship man stabbed to death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old construction worker of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which occurred at around 20:35h on Monday.

Dead is Joseph Ferdinand also known as “Joshua”.

Reports are that victim and the suspect had a misunderstanding resulting in the suspect arming himself with a knife and stabbing the construction worker twice – once to his front upper left chest and once to his lower left side chest.

The victim was picked up by residents and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was subsequently arrested by police after he went to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre to treat injuries to his face and body.

He is presently being treated under police guard for injuries he received at the hands of public-spirited citizens.