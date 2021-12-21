13-Y-O dead, family members critical after consuming suspected poison

Ronald Henry, a 13-year-old student of Aruca Mouth Primary School in Region One (Barima-Waini) is now dead while his family members are critical after they all allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

Those battling for their lives are 35-year-old Ronald David (father), four-year-old Kelvin Henry (brother), 11-year-old Kevin Henry (brother), seven-year-old Celina Henry (sister), and 34-year-old Donnette Henry (mother).

Reports are that at around 16:00h on Sunday, the family members started to experience severe diarrhea and vomiting after they reportedly consumed a “local made liquid product”.

On Monday at around 13:00h, the 13-year-old became motionless at home. He was then taken to Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other family members were immediately taken to Mabaruma Regional Hospital where they were admitted as patients in a critical condition.

A team of environmental officers and police ranks visited the scene where checks were made on and around the premises but no containers or anything relating to a poisonous substance were found.

Ranks are closely working along with the health officials and investigations are in progress.