Fire guts Good Hope house, furniture workshop

An early morning fire has left an East Coast Demerara (ECD) family counting their losses as their home and furniture workshop were completely destroyed.

The fire started sometime around 04:00h this morning (Saturday, September 14, 2019) at the Good Hope, ECD, residence.

INews understands that the family owns a furniture store at Better Hope but had the workshop at the back of their Good Hope house.

This publication was told that the family was asleep when they were woken up by neighbours and informed of the fire, which started at the back.

While all five occupants managed to escape safely, they were unable to salvage anything from in house and the workshop. Only a few birds and bed frames that were in yard were saved from the blaze.

The family estimated their total losses to be in excess of $60 million dollars.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.