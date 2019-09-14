Hero CPL 2019: Guyana to host double-header playoff

Cricket fans in Guyana will get a special treat as the double-header playoff matches for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been confirmed to take place at the Providence Stadium for this season.

This means that there will be a total of seven Hero CPL matches taking place in Guyana, with five group matches and the crucial playoff games which will decide which teams head to the final.

The double-header playoff will see all four teams who make the knockout stages of the tournament featuring in matches taking place on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The first match on that day will be the Eliminator which will see the 3rd place team play the 4th place finisher. The winner of this game will play the loser of Qualifier 1 in the semi-final on Thursday, October 10.

The second match of the day is Qualifier 1 which will see the first place team after the group stages take on the side, who finished second in the table. The winner of this game will go straight to the final on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

“We are blessed to get to bring games to Guyana where the fans are out of this world. The playoff matches were a huge success last year, and with the games being a double header there will be even better value for supporters as they will get to see two games between the four best teams on one day. We know the support we will get from Guyanese fans, at both the group games and the playoffs, will be second to none,” Chief Operations Officer of Hero CPL, Pete Russell, said.

Meanwhile, Director General at the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, stated that “We are very pleased to have the Caribbean Premier League returning to Guyana in 2019. The tournament has made a huge impact, showcasing our beautiful country to viewers around the world as well as creating jobs locally. We are delighted that the proud and passionate Guyanese cricket fans can look forward to this world-class spectacle this season. With seven matches, including the two crucial playoff games, Guyana will be at the heart of the tournament in 2019.”

The following are the match fixtures for the remaining Guyana games in ‘The Biggest Party in Sport’:

Thursday 3 rd October – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 6:00pm

Friday 4 th October – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 8:00pm

Sunday 6th October – Eliminator & Qualifier 1