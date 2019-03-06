Fire destroys Sophia house

A man is now homeless after his home was completely destroyed by fire last night.

Forty-one-year-old Quincy Benn, a driver, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, said he secured his house at around 07:00hrs and went to work.

During the evening, he received a call from his neighbour informing him that his house was on fire. By the time he made it back home, his house was already destroyed.

The fire is suspected to have stemmed for an illegal electrical connection to the said premises.

The matter is being investigated.