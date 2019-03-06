Trinidad rattled by 4.3 earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rattled Trinidad and Tobago as the Carnival celebrations ended here on Tuesday night, the CMC reported.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake, which occurred at 8:12 pm (local time) was located at latitude 10.64 north, latitude 61.28 west and at a depth of 39 kilometres.

The SRC gave no further details about the quake and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, CMC reported.