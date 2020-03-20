Fire averted at Camp Street Prison

A fire which started at the Camp Street Prison was quickly extinguished on Friday afternoon. No major damage was recorded at the facility nor were there any injuries.

This was confirmed my Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels who at the time could not have divulged any information on the direct location and cause of the fire since he was not properly briefed.

An investigation was launched.

In July 2017, a massive fire destroyed most of the Georgetown Prison which resulted in the escape of several prisoners including Mark ‘Royden’ Durant aka Royden Williams, Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon. During the fire and prison riot, two Prison Officers were shot. One was reportedly killed.

In addition, two prisoners were also shot.