FFTP launches literacy and numeracy programme in Baramita

Food For The Poor (Guyana) Inc. partnered with Food For The Poor (Canada) to launch the Baramita Literacy Project – ‘Empowering Women and Girls through Literacy and Numeracy’.

The project was launched at the Baramita Primary School and will be completed in August 2024.

The project will benefit 30 women and girls from the community of Baramita, who have never attended school and or lack basic foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

At the launching each participant was given a package which consisted of one bag, books, pencils, eraser, sharpener and crayons.

Speaking at the launching ceremony was FFTP (Guyana) Inc. Social Worker /Programme Coordinator Ms. Stacy Parris who shared, “Today marks a pivotal moment in the Baramita community as we gather to launch a literacy program specifically tailored for the empowerment of women and girls. In the heart of our rural landscape, education becomes a beacon of hope, and this initiative seeks to illuminate the path toward knowledge and self-sufficiency.”

“Access to education is not just a right but a catalyst for positive change. By focusing on literacy, we aim to break down barriers that have hindered the potential of our women and girls for far too long. As we embark on this journey, let us remember that an educated woman not only transforms her own life but becomes a catalyst for the transformation of her community.”

According to Ms. Parris, the programme is more than just alphabets and numbers; it is about fostering confidence, independence, and a sense of belonging. She further related that it will also open doors to opportunities that were once distant dreams. Ms. Parris further explained that with every word learned, the participants will be scripting a narrative of empowerment, resilience, and progress.

She further encouraged the entire Baramita community to actively support and participate in the literacy endeavor.

One of the tutors of programme, Mr. Bissoonnauth Bacchus commended FFTP (Guyana) Inc. on the work being done in Baramita.

In the first twelve weeks of the programme, the participants will be able to learn to print the letters of the alphabet, understand the phonetics of each letter, print their name, names of parents or children/husband, place of birth, birthday and dates, fill out a birth certificate form and count to 100.

In the final twelve weeks, they will learn to print numbers to 100, simple math addition and subtraction, complete simple money transactions, read public signs and simple sentences and learn the calendar and how it works.

