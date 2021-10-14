Home The Piper EYEWITNESS Eyewitness: The New World…
Off-duty firefighter “reprimanded” for responding to fire without safety gear
An off-duty female firefighter has been reprimanded for responding to the fire at Camp and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown. This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer...
Local firms complain of delays in receiving payments from major oil and gas players
By: Amar Persaud A number of local companies which are providing services to major players in the local oil and gas industry have complained of...
Covid: 3 more deaths, 150 new cases
Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 851. The details on the latest fatalities are...
Construction of $1.2B Lusignan Prison on schedule for February completion
The construction of the new Lusignan Prison is on track for its February 2022 deadline Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot, informed after leading...
1 bandit shot, 2 others arrested after robbing jewellery store at Bourda
By: LaWanda McAllister Moments after they robbed the Bharrat Jewellery Store at Robb Street and Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown, three bandits were arrested by police. In...
Local Content Legislation coming soon – Minister Bharrat assures private sector
By: Nathifa Punch On the heels of the local private sector demanding that local content laws be enacted, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has...
1 year later: Family of murdered teen receives threat from suspect who remains at...
One year after 16-year-old Jumal Parks of Non Pariel Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was brutally beaten and stabbed to death by three teenagers, his family...
Bandit reportedly shot by police while attempting to rob jewellery store
A suspected bandit has been shot by police after he attempted to rob a jewellery store located at South Road, Georgetown. The alleged suspect was...
Shutting down businesses a ‘last resort’ – EPA currently attending to over 2500 complaints...
Moving to shut down businesses violating various environmental laws and regulations is a last resort, says Senior Environmental Officer Surjpaul Singh who revealed that...