ExxonMobil Guyana announces sponsorship of Guyana Amazon Warriors

ExxonMobil Guyana is proud to announce that it is the exclusive sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament.

It is the sixth consecutive year that the company has been sponsoring the Amazon Warriors and this year it will be the exclusive sponsor for both the men and women’s teams. This is the first year ExxonMobil Guyana will be sponsoring the women’s team.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge noted that this year’s sponsorship was a recognition of the importance of cricket to Guyanese and the exciting opportunity to host the semifinals and final.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s tournament in such a tangible way. The many benefits of sport are well-known, and we take our role as a part of the Guyanese community very seriously. That’s why we support sports at the youth level as well as raising our sponsorship of the Warriors.”

President Irfaan Ali has commended ExxonMobil Guyana for its role in making that a reality.

“This year’s CPL tournament will be the biggest it has ever been and something that Guyanese can be proud of for a long time. Cricket is a great uniter of people and coming together to host this regional tournament supports our vision of realising a “One Guyana.”

The Warriors will be captained by Guyanese and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, an exciting left-hander.

“Cricket fans are in for a treat when CPL gets underway. ‘Cricket Carnival’ in Guyana will be a whole new experience for lovers of the game and the team looks forward to doing its best and making Guyana proud,” he said.

The Chairman of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Dr. Ranjisinghi ‘Bobby’ Ramroop, once again welcomes ExxonMobil Guyana the Exclusive sponsor of our team as we launch our 2022 Caribbean Premier League T-20 Cricket season. Dr. Ramroop has lauded the partnership with ExxonMobil Guyana and expects the team to do well this year.

“We have an exciting lineup of talent and experience which I believe can pull off a successful season and be the last team standing here in Guyana. I urge Guyanese to come out and support and let’s make this an unforgettable tournament.

“Cricket in general, and Warriors T-20 Cricket in particular, has come to define Guyanese unity and pride as a people since CPL’s launch in 2013, and ExxonMobil Guyana has enthusiastically embraced and supported our passion. Not only has the corporation placed its money where its mouth is to make Guyana poised to become one of the largest offshore oil producers in the world but in addition to supporting our Warriors, has been aggressively fulfilling its corporate social responsibility to sponsor a host of activities in communities all across Guyana.”

The Guyana leg of the tournament will run from September 21st to September 30th.

Guyana will host 11 games, including the semi-finals and the final which will be held here for the next three years.