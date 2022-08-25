Robbery suspect leads Police to stolen cars

Police ranks investigating the armed robbery of a motorcar have managed to recover the vehicle as well as other stolen vehicles.

On Tuesday, a 48-year-old Roxanne Burnham Gardens man was robbed of his motorcar, a Toyota Allion HD 514 at Dookie Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

The police ranks, who were acting on information received about 09:00hrs the following day, went to the home of the 26-year-old suspect at Kuru Kuru Soesdyke-Linden Highway, where a search was conducted and a 9MM pistol along with several car lights and bumpers were found on the premises.

The 26-year-old suspect subsequently took the ranks to a location in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, where the motorcar (HD 514) along with another vehicle (PSS 1871) that was reportedly stolen sometime between August 13-14, 2022 from Supply Public Road, EBD, were recovered.

The engine along with the front suspension and other parts were missing from the latter.

While the ranks were exiting St. Cuthbert’s Mission, two men, a 30-year-old of Kuru Kuru and a 29-year-old of Linden, who were driving along the main road were stopped and questioned and claimed that they were going to St. Cuthbert’s Mission. They were both also arrested and taken into custody while the car was lodged.

Based on further information received at the station, a search was conducted at an area at Long Creek and five motorcars that were stripped were found in a valley.

Further investigations are ongoing.