Ex-cop shot during police operation at Houston

An ex-cop, Teon Allen called “Spoil Child” was on Tuesday shot by the police during an intelligence-led operation.

Reports are that police began trailing a car in which three suspected criminals were travelling.

This eventually led to a chase. The car crashed into a fence at Rahaman’s Park, Houston, Greater Georgetown.

When the car crashed, the occupants came out of the car. Allen reportedly whipped out a firearm and pointed it towards the ranks as they were closing in on the gang.

It was then that he was shot.

The other occupants, another ex-police officer, Jason Gonsalves, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown and a third person identified as Shaquille George, were also arrested.

A 9mm pistol was found inside of the driver’s side of the motor car in question.

The suspects are all in police custody and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Allen is no stranger to law enforcement as he has been before the court on numerous occasions for several matters.

Earlier this month, two men had been slapped with a joint charge that was instituted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after being charged separately for the attempted murder of Allen.

The two accused, 23-year-old Renard Caesar and 22-year-old Lashawn Lewis were

read the new charge which stated that while being in the company of others on October 5, 2019, at La Penitence Market, Georgetown, they discharged several rounds at Allen, with intent to commit murder.

According to the prosecution’s case, Allen was at the East La Penitence Market making a purchase when the accused, along with others, exited a car and opened fire in his direction.

Allen returned fire, injuring Lewis in the process. This resulted in the men retreating.

The matter was reported to the police and a wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for the duo.

On September 19, Allen was charged for discharging a firearm with intent to commit murder and appeared at the Linden Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Wonda Fortune.

Allen was charged for the offence after video footage surfaced showing him carrying out the act.

However, the former cop is contending that he is not the person in the video and submitted a video as an alibi, which showed him at another location, at the time of the incident.

Allen was released on $50,000 bail.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him and he had turned himself in. It is alleged that he discharged a loaded firearm at Denise Grant and Tiffany McDeth, in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), on September 2, 2019.

In late September, the cousin of Allen, Ean Williams, was shot to death by “gang members” while he was at Lovers’ Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) with his girlfriend.

It was reported that on September 28 at about 20:30h, the alleged gang members of a Cayanne-based Guyanese group allegedly opened fire on a car in the vicinity of Lovers’ Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. Williams and Antigua were the only two occupants.

Williams received several gunshot wounds about his body and died on the spot while Antigua was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex. It was further reported that the car belonged to the now dead man’s cousin, Teon Allen, who was the suspected target.

Meanwhile, Allen’s car was reportedly torched by a bystander who witnessed the ordeal with the women. The act was suspected to be carried out by members of a Cayenne-based Guyanese gang.

In August 2017, Allen was charged with harbouring wanted men Mark Royden Williams and Uree Varswyck – who had escaped from the Camp Street Prison on July 9, 2017.

Also in January 2017, Allen was charged along with three others for possession of an AK-47, along with matching ammunition. The men were arrested during a Police raid at a John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown house. Allen was also previously charged for a number of other offences including robbery under arms.