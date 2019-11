Brian Eastman, a police officer, was killed in the horrific accident at Yokohama, Liliendaal on the East Coast Demerara.

He was a passenger in the car.

Dillon DeRamos, the owner of the Kosmos Bar and Grill, was also killed in the crash.

DeRamos, a father of two, was driving motorcar PTT 6775 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into fence of Yokohoma Trading.

DeRamos and Eastman were friends.