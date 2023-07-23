“Everything we do will be done directly with the people” – Ali to Afro-Guyanese cultural groups

President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana’s Afro-Guyanese history is one that every Guyanese should be proud of.

The Head of State made these remarks while addressing several Afro-Guyanese cultural groups at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Saturday afternoon.

During the meeting, Ali emphasised that his approach to managing the country is working directly with people and communities, and his overarching aim is to bring prosperity to every citizen.

“I love working with the masses. Everything we do will be done directly with the people. You will see the President, the Ministers, and all stakeholders coming out to directly work with you, your organisation, and your group,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, the President also reassured the groups of his Government’s pledge to support Emancipation celebrations in August.

He further explained that the Culture, Youth and Sport Ministry has planned a number of events across the country that will feature educational programmes and cultural activities, among others, on the occasion of the 200th Anniversary of the Demerara Revolt.

President Ali also signalled his intention to revive the “art of drumming” programme.

--- ---