Essequibo River boat mishap: Bodies of missing passengers recovered

The bodies of 44-year-old Jose Francisco Joaquin, a Brazilian national, and 25-year-old Osafo Anthony Roberts called “Joinwire” an electrician of Lot 29 Devil Dam Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), were on Wednesday pulled from the Essequibo River by members of a search party.

According to information reaching INews, the bodies were found at about 13:15h on Wednesday, at the Eastern side of Hogg Island, Essequibo; a mile apart from each other.

This discovery comes days after the boat in which the men were travelling in, collided head-on with another vessel on the Essequibo River on Sunday evening.

The men’s death, contributes to a total of three lives lost so far as a result of the crash.

54-year-old Sherry Khan, a Surinamese businesswoman was the first to succumb to injuries received while three others, namely: Milton Duke, his wife, Yaluntie Hohamkirk, both 43, and Jaeva Veira Nunes remain hospitalized.

Reports have since indicated that at about 19:00h, the boat which was transporting the now dead men and four other passengers, was heading in the direction of Buck Hall, Essequibo River, while the other vessel was travelling in the opposite direction at that time when both came into contact with each other.

It is understood that the impact of the collision resulted in the passengers and their luggage being tossed overboard. It was at this time that another vessel, which was passing, stopped to render assistance.

Those injured, were taken to the Parika foreshore where they were transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Upon arrival at LCH, Khan and Nunes were both transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where the businesswoman was pronounced dead. Nunes was admitted for treatment and observation.

Meanwhile, Duke and Hohamkirk were also transferred to a private city hospital to receive medical care.

The bodies of the men remain at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) mortuary to await post mortem examinations (PME), as investigations into the collision continue.