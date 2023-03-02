Essequibo Coast taxi driver charged with raping minor

Another Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) taxi driver has been charged with child rape. Thirty-eight-year-old Parmanand Persaud called “Latchman” of Sparta, and Windsor Castle, both on the Essequibo Coast, appeared at the Ann Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge for the offence of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, contrary to section 16 (3) (a)of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

It is alleged that he engaged in sexual activity with the minor between March 1 and 31, 2022 at Sparta Essequibo Coast. Police Headquarters has not disclosed the child’s age or gender.

Magistrate Esther Sam, who read the charge to Persaud, released him on $150,00 bail and adjourned the matter until March 21 for the prosecution to disclose statements on the defence.

Last week Tuesday, a Lot 72 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) taxi driver was arraigned for the offence of rape of a child under the age of 16.

Navindra Latchman, 26, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court. The charge was filed under Section 10 (3) of the said Act.

He was released on $250,000 bail by Magistrate Chrystel Lambert on the condition that he relocate from Queenstown, Essequibo Coast to Riverstown, Essequibo Coast, and not make any contact with the virtual complainant during the duration of the matter.

He allegedly committed the offence in June 2022 at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast. His case was also adjourned until March 21 and was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

