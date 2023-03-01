Father of 1 missing after falling into Demerara River

A security guard who is attached to a private security firm is feared dead after he slipped into the Demerara River on Wednesday morning while on duty.

The man has been identified as Zephyr Stanislaus, a father of one, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

This publication was informed that Stanislaus was guarding a vessel and was stationed at the Guyana Rubis Incorporated location at Providence, East Bank Demerara when the incident occurred.

Reports are that around 04:00hrs, Stanislaus was on guard inside the a vessel, where he was seen climbing down the ladder from the vessel to board a boat.

It was during that process; the security guard accidentally slipped and fell into the Demerara River. The man shortly after went underwater and did not surface.

Up to the publication of this story, officials indicated that they were still searching for the man.

In an interview with this publication, the man’s aunt she said that the family is praying that the father of one is found alive. She said that based on her knowledge, it was her nephew’s first night on the job, and it is unfortunate that this happened to him.

“We are in hope that his body will be found soon,” the woman said.

“We don’t exactly know what went wrong causing this tragedy.”

