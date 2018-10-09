Eoin Morgan would be willing to drop himself at World Cup

Eoin Morgan has said he would be willing to drop himself from England’s one-day side during the World Cup if it gave the team a better chance of winning.

Morgan has been a pivotal figure in England’s revival since the 2015 World Cup, instilling a belief and positivity as captain which has carried them to the top of the world rankings. In the period Morgan, who is England’s leading ODI run-scorer, has averaged 41.79 but such is the batting strength available that any blip in form stands out.

The riches at England’s disposal are highlighted by the fact that Alex Hales, who made 147 against Australia earlier this year in the world record total of 481 at Trent Bridge and previously held England’s highest individual score, is unlikely to find a spot in the starting XI when the series against Sri Lanka begins in Dambulla.

Morgan has previously left himself out of England white-ball sides to allow others a chance – Jos Buttler has taken on the captaincy – and if he does not feel he is contributing enough to the team cause it is a move he would making even at a World Cup.

“It’s a brave call but we’ve come a long way with this team. With the potential, with this World Cup or the next one, we need to put ourselves in the best position in order to be contenders,” he told Sky Sports. “If that means I’m not good enough to be in the team, both as a captain and a player… I’m a pretty honest guy. If I’m not supposed to be in the team I’ll be the first one to say it. If it means making a tough decision I’m more than capable of doing that.”

“In the past I’ve dropped myself to create opportunities for guys in order to see if they can play at international level or give them an extra chance to prove themselves. When you drop yourself as captain it almost sets that example, that nobody’s place is cemented in this side.

“We’re trying to build a squad of 16 or 17 guys to win the World Cup, that’s the objective. It’s not an individual trying to get runs, not an individual trying to get wickets. It’s a team collective and everyone needs to buy into it.” (ESPNCricinfo)