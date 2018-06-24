England ruthlessly crush Panama to qualify for World Cup second round

The 2018 FIFA World Cup continued on Sunday with England scoring a historic 6-1 win over newcomers Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

England went ahead in the 8th minute, when a Kieran Trippier corner was headed in by the blank John Stones to calm down nerves of the Three Lions. They now controlled proceedings and got a penalty when Lingard was fouled jointly by Escobar and Torres. Captain Harry Kane banged the ball into the nets, 2-0 after only 22 minutes.

England kept up the pressure and then scored the best of the day in the 36th minute as Jesse Lingard moved in from the wing and then placed the ball into the goal and only four minutes later it was 4-0 as a free-kick from Trippier over Henderson gets over Kane to Sterling, but his shot is blocked by Penedo but Stones puts it past the keeper.

In the 44th minute another penalty for England as Murillo fouled Stones and again Harry Kane buries the ball in the net, 5-0 for England at the break.

In the second session, England controlled proceedings but with the big lead gave Panama space but in the 62nd minute a curious goal as Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s long-range effort was put in by the heels of Kane, his third on the day and England’s sixth.

Panama worked towards the end with the help of England on their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal and after Torres’ miss was it captain Felipe Baloy with a perfect shot off a free-kick from Avila in the 78th minute with their goal.

In the end, England score a historic 6-1 victory, their biggest ever win at a FIFA World Cup, while Panama are out of the competition. (www.arunfoot.com)