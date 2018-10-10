Elderly Corentyne woman attacked, robbed by lone bandit

A lone bandit who assisted his feeble victim to her valuables after attacking her during a home invasion is now being hunted by Police of the “B” Division.

62-year–old, Jasmattie Jagdat of Third Street, Letter kenny Corentyne, Berbice relayed that she was attacked from behind at around 04:30h.

INews was told by the woman following the robbery that she was at home asleep in her bed when she was awakened by an arm around her neck.

According to the woman, the lone perpetrator began to choke her and in doing so told her that “me come fuh kill you”.

Upon hearing that, Jagdat revealed that she attempted to fight but was however subdued and flung to the ground.

“Me try to fight back but the person was too strong so he continue to choke me …and then he pushed me down to the ground so I fall and bruised my knee and things” the distraught woman explained.

While on the ground, Jagdat reported that she began to beg for her life and questioned the bandit as to what he wanted.

The perpetrator reportedly requested money which the victim agreed to give to him.

“So me beg him not to kill me, I said whatever you want I’ll give you and he say that he want money. I attempted to walk and me fall so he held me up and let me go for that money which I had in a purse” Jagdat said.

Fifteen thousand dollars was handed over to the gunman who quickly made good his escape.

Jagdat stated that after the man left, she fell unconscious in her kitchen. After regaining consciousness, her children were called and a report was made to the Police.

An investigation is in progress.