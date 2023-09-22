Education Ministry withdraws Manager’s Holiday for all G/town schools

The Ministry of Education has withdrawn its previously announced holiday for all schools in Georgetown.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to advise all head teachers in the Education District of Georgetown that the manager’s holiday which was previously declared for all schools inclusive of nursey, primary, secondary and PICs for both sessions on Monday 25th September 2023 is hereby withdrawn,” a memorandum dated September 22 outlined.

“The MOE wishes to apologize for this error,” it added.

The first memo announcing the holiday was dated September 21.

Reports are that the holiday was being given in light of the Cricket Carnival parade which is expected to cause traffic congestion in the capital city.

It is unclear why it has been withdrawn.

--- ---