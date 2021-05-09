ECD businessman arrested after 2.2kg ganja found at his home

An East Coast Demerara businessman was arrested on Saturday after over 2 kilograms of marijuana was found at his home.

The police said a party of ranks from the Regional Division 4C (ECD), acting on information, conducted a search on the home of a 65-year-old businessman of Middle Walk, Buxton, ECD.

During the search, the police found a large transparent zip lock bag which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis on his person.

A further search on the businessman’s residence revealed two transparent ziplock bags in a draw in the kitchen area containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis and another transparent ziplock bag in a fridge containing a quantity of leaves seeds and stems.

He was arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station. The suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 2.242 kilograms.

Charges will be laid shortly.