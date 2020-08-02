EBD resident is Guyana’s 21st COVID-19 death

Guyana has recorded its 21st COVID-19 death, the Public Health Ministry has confirmed.

The victim has been identified as a 34 year old male, Doodkumar Sookraj, from the East Bank of Demerara.

He passed away on Thursday July 30, and this public understands that he was confirmed positive for the novel Coronavirus virus until Saturday when the results came out.

In it’s Saturday update, the Ministry announced 17 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to now 430.

At the time, there were 228 active cases in the country, of which 225 are in institutional isolation while the other three are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).