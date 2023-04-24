Duo remanded for murder of Police Constable

Two persons who were involved in the 2020 murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis were today charged and remanded for the crime when they appeared virtually before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today.

Remanded are Shafeek Vernom, also known as ‘Profit’ of Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Jamel Van Lewis, 35, of Durban Street, Georgetown.

The two men along with the masterminds of the crime, Thakurdial Samaroo and his wife, Naqeba Zafarali, whose last known address is listed as Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, ECD, were jointly charged with murder.

A wanted bulletin has been issued for Samaroo and his wife, who have reportedly fled the jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the case comes up again on May 24.

The prosecutor told the court that the probe into the matter is still ongoing.

It was the two men who on Thursday last led investigators to a shallow grave along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway where the skeletal remains of the missing cop were found.

The Police Force has since assured that DNA samples will be sent overseas for testing.

From investigations, it has been determined that Lewis was shot and killed by the husband of a woman with whom he shared an intimate relationship.

According to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, the missing Policeman was reportedly lured to the woman’s home on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), where he was allegedly shot dead.

On the day he went missing, June 19, 2020, Lewis had visited his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home to uplift a few pieces of clothes before boarding a motorcar.

His family became aware that he was missing when the owner of the car, which he had left in, went to his family four days later, to collect his car.

The family had been under the impression that was on duty and became alarmed when they were told he did not turn up for work. Several efforts were made to contact Lewis’s phone, but they were all in vain.

CCTV footage later revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge and he was last seen entering Greenfield Park, EBD. Months after he disappeared, Lewis’ cell phone was found in the Timehri, EBD area with the screen cracked.

--- ---