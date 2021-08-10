Duo charged for killing overseas-based Guyanese during robbery

A man and a woman were today remanded to prison for the murder of a 62-year-old overseas-based Guyanese who was strangled and beaten to death one week after he had returned home.

Those charged are Malisha Dutchin, 23, unemployed of Lot 4 Reliance Settlement, East Canje Berbice as well as Mario Bissoondyal, 32, a fisherman of Lot 141 Main Street Cumberland, East Canje Berbice.

They both appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where the charge was read but they were not required to plead.

They duo was charged with the murder of Hemraj Pardesi in the furtherance of a robbery.

Bail was refused and the matter was transferred to Reliance Magistrate’s Court for September 9.

Pardesi, who had returned to Guyana about a week prior to his demise, was found dead in his house at Reliance, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

A postmortem found that the man was strangled and beaten to death.

Police, who responded to the crime scene, discovered the man’s body lying face-down with what appears to be blood coming from his nose, and duct tape around his neck.

Several traces of what appeared to be blood were also seen on the step leading to the upper flat of his house.

Additionally, the entire upper flat of the house was ransacked.

Police subsequently arrested Bissoondyal based on information provided to them. Bissoondyal, during interrogation, confessed to being a part of the plot and execution of the robbery/murder.

Reports indicate that two other persons, who have been implicated in the crime, are still at large.