Duo arrested over 504 grams cocaine bust

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) yesterday arrested two persons in relation to a 504 grams cocaine bust in Georgetown.

Those arrested are Cordell Moore, 47, a taxi driver of Glasgow Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice and Ulric Jordan, 50, a businessman of Camp Street, Georgetown.

CANU said Moore was intercepted at the Berbice Car Park in Georgetown where his car was searched. The suspected cocaine was found hidden in a panel of the trunk. Moore was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the interception.

Meanwhile, CANU said Jordan was intercepted in front of his home with a bag containing a digital table-top scale with traces of suspected cocaine on the instrument.

Both suspects were arrested with a quantity of cash in their possession.

CANU said both suspects are to be presented before a magistrate tomorrow to face trafficking in narcotic charges.