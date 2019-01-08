Driver charged for New Year’s Day fatal accident

The driver who allegedly struck and killed, 22-year-old Rodwell Emanuel James on New Year’s Day was on Tuesday charged at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Courts for the accident.

Lakeram Puran appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and denied the allegation put to him.

As such, he was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 and the matter was adjourned until February 2, 2019.

INews had reported that James of Lot 1315 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was killed as he was attempting to cross the roadway.

Initial investigations revealed that the now dead man was attempting to cross the road on his bicycle when motorcar bearing registration number PNN 7862 collided with him.

The driver of the car subsequently lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

Both the driver of the car and the cyclist were taken to the hospital in an unconscious state and admitted as patients.

The driver was however, discharged and was taken into police custody.