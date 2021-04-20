DJ “Raw Gold” charged for assault, unlawful wounding

A 36-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) was on Monday charged for assault and unlawful wounding when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Clyde Watson also known as DJ “Raw Gold”, of Cummings Lodge appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he denied both charges.

The first charge stated that on April 10, at Lance Gibbs Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Melissa Duke. It was further alleged that also on April 10, at the same location, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Marlon Williams, also known as “Selector Yannick”.

In court on Monday, the police prosecutor told the court that Watson, who is also a broker, is a part-time DJ and had a programme at HJ Radio Station while Williams is a selector of music. He furthered that on the day in question, a scuffle ensued between Watson and Duke, during which he pushed her to the ground, causing her injuries.

He added that Watson further armed himself with a glass bottle with which he dealt Williams a lash to his face. The bottle reportedly broke, thus causing Williams bodily harm.

The prosecutor added that Watson then took the broken bottle and dealt Williams several stabs.

Following the facts, the presiding Magistrate adjourned the matter to May 3 and ordered that Watson lodge bail in the sum of $55,000.

Police had reported that the incident had occurred at about 08:45h at HJ Radio 94.1 on Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

It was stated that after the ordeal, “Raw Gold” made good his escape, while “Selector Yannick”, was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

Following reports of the incident, the radio station had released a statement maintaining that the incident occurred between an independent DJ and his selector during a paid programme.

In addition, the station’s management said that the parties were to face disciplinary actions by the business.

“The matter is currently under investigation by the Police and HJ 94.1 has made a decision to suspend the independent programme and the two individuals from our airwaves,” the statement added.