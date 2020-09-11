Direct pension payment begins in Region 1

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues its direct payment to pensioners who reside in remote locations countrywide.

On Monday, September 7, 2020 a team from the Ministry’s Social Services Department was in Region 1 to pay eligible senior citizens their pension.

According to Whentworth Tanner, the Ministry’s Director of Social Services, it is the mandate of the Ministry to ensure pensioners, despite their locations, be able to receive their pension “as seamless as possible”.

“We will continue to assess and implement systems for them to receive their pension without the hassle, because we do not want our seniors to travel long distances just to uplift their pensions,” the official explained.

The Ministry facilitates direct payments to remote communities in Regions 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Late last month, the Ministry had announced that considering alternative options of delivering pension payments to the thousands of pensioners in Guyana in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.