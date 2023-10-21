Diamond man busted with 117g marijuana

Police in Regional Division #4B (East Bank Demerara) have arrested a male who was found in possession of over 100 grams of marijuana.

According to police reports, the discovery was made sometime around 18:17h on Friday evening.

The ranks, acting on information, searched the home of Kevin Simpson, a 37-year-old of Block X Diamond, EBD, during which they found 117 grams of Cannabis in a wall divider.

The suspect admitted ownership of the marijuana, which was in ziplock bags. He was arrested and is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

