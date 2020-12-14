Delivery man robbed of motorcycle at gunpoint

A delivery man was on Friday evening held at gunpoint by bandits and relieved of his Honda XR motorcycle while going to make a drop off at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to reports, at around 18:50h, Mark Noble was at a house in the community to make a delivery when he was confronted by four men who pulled up alongside him on motorcycles.

Shortly after, one of the men disembarked a motorcycle, walked up to Noble and held him at gunpoint, while demanding that he remain silent.

A fearful Noble complied and the bandit relieved him of his motorcycle, CH 7160, before making good his escape with his accomplices.

Police are continuing investigations.