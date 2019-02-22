Dead pilot recently became a father to his first child

Randy Liverpool, the pilot who perished in the plane crash last night at Eteringbang, had recently become a father to his first child.

Liverpool of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, lost his life when the aircraft he was piloting went down around 17:45hrs in the Region Seven community.

His badly burnt body was recovered late last night and is expected to arrive in Georgetown today.

Inews understands that Liverpool, a former Air Traffic Controller (ATC), was the father of a three months old baby.

He was the lone occupant of the Cessna 206 aircraft, bearing registration number 8R-GHB, at the time of the crash.

The aircraft belongs to Domestic Airways Inc (DAI) which is owned by Captain Orlando Charles.

When contacted, Charles revealed that Liverpool was “a very experienced pilot with over 3000 hours of flying in the hinterland regions.”

The cause of the plane crash is currently unknown but reports are that the pilot was about to land at the Eteringbang Airstrip when the aircraft crashed and exploded.

This is the second domestic plane to have crashed in a week; the first being the Cessna aircraft which crashed at Canal No. 2 on Monday last.

The aircraft, which is the Guyana Adventist Medical Aviation Services (GAMAS) medevac plane, had two occupants at the time – the pilot, Captain Lincoln Gomez, who suffered a broken jaw and a Police Officer, Michael Grimond, who has a broken leg.